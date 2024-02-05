Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 17,919 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $66,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $103.34. 3,441,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

