Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 33,705 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,705 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 118,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.