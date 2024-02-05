Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 76,240 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,240 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.86. 6,471,134 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.