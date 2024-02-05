Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,951 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Coterra Energy worth $15,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 186.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $9,703,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 199,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.32. 2,915,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

