Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Vail Resorts worth $24,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MTN traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.17. 175,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $258.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

