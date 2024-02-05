Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960 over the last 90 days. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

