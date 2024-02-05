Siacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.97 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $490.45 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,637.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00159031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00550400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00057614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00386400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00167590 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,435,055,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,410,380,475 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.