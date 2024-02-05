Siacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.97 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $490.45 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,637.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00159031 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00550400 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009533 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00057614 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00386400 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00167590 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,435,055,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,410,380,475 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars.
