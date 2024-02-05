Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Silgan stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.41.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in Silgan by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 275,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,795,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

