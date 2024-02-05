SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered SilverBow Resources from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered SilverBow Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

SBOW stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $666.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40.

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 116.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

