Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.85-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.79. 2,316,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.07.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

