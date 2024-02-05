Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.85-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20.
Simon Property Group Price Performance
SPG traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.79. 2,316,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.07.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
