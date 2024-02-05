SingularityNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $278.03 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $278.03 million and $31.65 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,742,236.0224142 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27359555 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $29,349,064.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

