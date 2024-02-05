Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SIX opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

