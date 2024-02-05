Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading Up 2.7%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
SKYH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.
