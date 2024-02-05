SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $40.91 Average PT from Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of SM opened at $35.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,006,000 after purchasing an additional 450,887 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

