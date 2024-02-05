SmarDex Hits 1-Day Volume of $797,002.65 (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmarDex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $95.26 million and approximately $797,002.65 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,894,742,855.861362 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01304705 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $816,888.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

