Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Up 22.7%

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) traded up 22.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 174,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 117,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

