SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 186,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 190,370 shares.The stock last traded at $17.35 and had previously closed at $17.55.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $568.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 26,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,811,000 after acquiring an additional 942,184 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

