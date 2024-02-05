SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 5.8%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.81 and last traded at $64.04. 517,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,648,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.96.

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 401,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after buying an additional 106,759 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

