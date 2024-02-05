Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives $6.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair downgraded Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTC
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Price Performance
Shares of DTC opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $244.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.76.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solo Brands
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.