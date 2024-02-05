Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives $6.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair downgraded Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTC opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $244.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.76.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

