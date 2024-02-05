Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,214 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 121,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.0% in the third quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 4,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 47,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 96,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $12.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $462.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,768,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,853,664. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

