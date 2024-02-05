Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 405,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,207 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $79.71. 912,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,886. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.