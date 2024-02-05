Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,548 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,356 shares of company stock valued at $62,625,857. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $458.10. 481,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $463.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

