Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.44. The stock had a trading volume of 82,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,852. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.