Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $554.19. The company had a trading volume of 297,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.46. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.97 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

