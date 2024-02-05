Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $4.75 on Monday, hitting $421.22. 336,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,622. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.09 and its 200 day moving average is $442.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

