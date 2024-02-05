Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.39. 1,045,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

