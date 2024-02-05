Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,911 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

