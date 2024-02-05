Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 291.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,389 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $5,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $48.51. 2,582,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,231,918. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

