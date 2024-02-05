Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $503.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.57. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $510.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.