Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.98 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.13. 19,470,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,931,445. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

