Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,630 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $51.67. 339,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,493. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

