Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,506 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 176.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7 %

QQQ stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $426.16. 12,702,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,605,758. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.43. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $430.24.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.