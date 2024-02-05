Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,894 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $2,016,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 160,825 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of APAM stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,028. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.49. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.84% and a net margin of 22.80%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 82.28%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

