Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.42 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDEC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.4 %

PDEC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,494 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $718.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

