Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,558,000 after acquiring an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 72.6% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 791,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 332,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 108,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 645,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 429,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

