Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stake Boosted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,821 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas makes up 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Southwest Gas worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.14. 80,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,268. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

