Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $110.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

