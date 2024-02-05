Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 526 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of J&J Snack Foods worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $177,787.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $3,242,346. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JJSF opened at $158.80 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.17 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.29 and a 200 day moving average of $163.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

