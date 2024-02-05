Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $95.69 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $99.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

