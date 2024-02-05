Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,960,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.