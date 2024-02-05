Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

FedEx stock opened at $240.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.50. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

