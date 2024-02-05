Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,623 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 75,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,365,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,005,000 after purchasing an additional 970,829 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPYG opened at $69.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.