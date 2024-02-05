Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after buying an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after buying an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $108.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $109.13. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

