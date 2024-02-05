Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,627 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $93.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $117.26.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

