Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,939 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,562,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

