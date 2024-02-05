Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 551 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

