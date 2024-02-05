SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is MRA Advisory Group’s 9th Largest Position

MRA Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.9% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,443. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

