SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.60

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 1095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 156.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

