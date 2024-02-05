SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $186.67 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day moving average of $182.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

