SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lessened by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $187.45. 2,726,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

